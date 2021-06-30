Outstanding Steilacoom High Grads receive thousands in local SHEF scholarships!

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation.

The Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation or SHEF is proud to announce the awarding of 32 scholarships to 32 exceptionally worthy Steilacoom High School graduates this past month.

SHEF is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1993 and since that time has awarded over $400,000 in scholarships to Steilacoom High School graduates. This year SHEF has awarded over $33,000.

Scholarships were awarded for academic achievement, leadership, and volunteering in the community during the student’s time at high school. SHEF scholarships are donated by local individuals, families, businesses, and civic organizations.

SHEF would like to thank the generous donors; Mike and Robbie Courts, the Ron Lucas Family, Linda and Gerry Evanson, the Mim Billman Family, the Teri Litt Family, Steilacoom Kiwanis, DuPont Lions, We Love Steilacoom Association, Steilacoom Education Association, the Shellabarger Family, Jamie Garrett, the Godfrey L (Cub) and Mary Bair Family, Dave Sellers, the John Anderson Family, the Art Himmler family, DuPont Historical Society, Dave Langford (Promise Donor), the Genova Brown Family and the Fort Lewis Thrift Shop.

Students must meet various criteria, which might include grades, extracurricular activities and financial need, in order to apply and also attend a Zoom interview with Board members.

This year, 2021, we were not able to award a scholarship to every worthy student. If you, your family, your organization or business are interested in sponsoring a scholarship please feel free to contact any Board member at SHEF’s website at www.shefonline.com

Many congratulations to all these wonderful students! All of us on the SHEF Board as well as the donors and our entire communities of Steilacoom and Dupont are proud of you and look forward to your continued success!