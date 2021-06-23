Second Round of Washington State Redistricting Commission Public Outreach Meeting for 8th and 10th Congressional Districts

The Washington State Redistricting Commission has scheduled its second round of public outreach meetings regarding the drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps.

What: Second Round Public Outreach Meeting – Congressional Districts #8 and #10

The 8th Congressional includes parts of Legislative Districts (LDs) 2, 5, 11, 12, 13, 25, 28, 30, 31, 33, 41, 45 and 47.

The 10th Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 22, most of LD 25 and 28, and parts of LD 2, 20, 27, 29, 31, and 35.

Who: Washington State Redistricting Commission

Why: To solicit public input on the drawing of new congressional and state legislative district maps.

When: July 31, 2021 at 1-3 p.m.

Where: Zoom Webinar, TVW, & YouTube

How: To contribute in the meeting, you will need to register as a participant to receive a Zoom invite. If you do not register, you will not be allowed to contribute during the meeting. Those who have registered will be emailed a link to the meeting. Each link is unique to the registrant.

You DO NOT need to register if you only want to watch. See below for details on how you can watch the meetings without registering.