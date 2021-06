Submitted by Cheryl Jayne.

I recently heard that the federal government has granted millions to the rapid transit project in our area. We are currently paying huge RTA taxes on our car tabs. At this time, with the pandemic stressing our finances, why are we still paying these exorbitant prices? With this windfall to the project, it would behoove the state to drop these RTA taxes.

