George Fox University name spring graduates, dean’s list honorees

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2021.
Fircrest
- Heath Hollensbe, doctor of ministry
Tacoma
- Meghan Elford, bachelor of arts in sociology
Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
DuPont
- Jake Magruder, senior, engineering
Lakewood
- Luke Bolt, junior, exercise science
- Claire Broughton, junior, cinematic arts
- Alex Mills, sophomore, computer science and mathematics
- Brenna Sclair, junior, exercise science
Steilacoom
- Kenzie Grieger, junior, graphic design
Tacoma
- Angel Lewis, sophomore, exercise science
- Emma Reno, senior, elementary education
University Place
- Nathan Lawty, senior, history
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.
Leave a Reply