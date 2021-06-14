The Suburban Times

George Fox University name spring graduates, dean’s list honorees

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2021. 

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Fircrest 

  • Heath Hollensbe, doctor of ministry

Tacoma 

  • Meghan Elford, bachelor of arts in sociology

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. 

DuPont 

  • Jake Magruder, senior, engineering

Lakewood 

  • Luke Bolt, junior, exercise science
  • Claire Broughton, junior, cinematic arts
  • Alex Mills, sophomore, computer science and mathematics
  • Brenna Sclair, junior, exercise science

Steilacoom 

  • Kenzie Grieger, junior, graphic design

Tacoma 

  • Angel Lewis, sophomore, exercise science
  • Emma Reno, senior, elementary education

University Place 

  • Nathan Lawty, senior, history

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.

