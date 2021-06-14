Flag Day; June 14th

Submitted by AMVETS POST 1, Tacoma, WA.

June 14, 1777… The U.S. was only 13 states. Our flag then was “Old Glory”; with 13 stars, in celebrating our country’s INDEPENDENCE from the British. Our citizens at that time, were forming our government, whereby they were elected freely and equally by all its citizens.

We shall continue this tradition of SHOWING our RESPECT…. by our pledge, saluting and flying our AMERICAN FLAG, celebrating and honoring the United States of America!!

Charles Wharton, Cmdr; Amvets National District 6 narrates in the video