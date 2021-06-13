Team McChord tows C-130 to airpark, commemorates Air Force history

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing and 446th Airlift Wing will tow a C-130E Hercules to its final resting spot on Heritage Hill Airpark, June 13, 2021, at 12:00 PST.

Throughout the course of a week, maintainers will disassemble the aircraft, tow it through base, reassemble it and place it on its final spot at Heritage Hill.

Source: McChord Air Museum.

After 47 years of dedicated service, the C-130, with serial number 62-1789, will join the aircraft display collection at the Heritage Hill. The airpark features several historic aircraft displays including a C-47 Skytrain, F-86 Sabre and an A-10 Thunderbolt, among many others.

In 1975, the C-130s of the 36th Tactical Airlift Squadron were assigned to then-McChord Air Force Base, where they stayed for 14 years. The 62nd Military Airlift Wing became the only Military Airlift Command wing with strategic and tactical airlift aircraft.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be announced at a later date.