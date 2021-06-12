Call to Artists for FAB festival 8-10 Oct 2021

Submitted by Shirley Petersen.

Call to Artists and Photographers for the October 10-12, 2021 Lakewood Film, Art and Books Fest (FAB). This open to the public event will take place at McGavick Center in Clover Technical College.

Artists and Photographers are invited to join us to show off your creations. As always, we will have cash prizes for our judged art and photography show. $2000.

There will be FREE films showing and author’s table signing all weekend, plus many other exciting surprises.

Please check our website www.Lakewoodfestival.org. for forms and information.

Please Email spetersen2011@comcast.net or lakewoodfestival.@gmail.com for further information or assistance.