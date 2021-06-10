Walk the Original 1843 Fort Nisqually site

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum are sponsoring walking history tours of the original 1843 Fort Nisqually site on Saturday June 19, 2021. The tour will be offered at 1:00 and again at 2:30 p.m. The original 1843 Fort Nisqually site is located on Center Drive, DuPont WA across the street from the DuPont Civic Center 1700 Civic Drive. Please park in the Civic Center Parking lot and use the crossing light at Civic and Center Drive to walk to the fort site.

While these tours are free and open to all ages of the public, children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The fort site has been mowed, but the grass is still a bit long and the ground you will be walking on is rough and uneven. We are out of doors so there will be bugs and bees to contend with. We highly recommend the wearing of good walking- hiking shoes. We will also visit the New Sequalitchew reburial cemetery adjacent to the fort site.

This history walking tour will be offered again on Saturday July 24, Sunday August 22 in conjunction with the BBQ cook off in Clock Tower Park, and Saturday September 18, 2021. For more information, please e-mail us at duponthistoriclmuseum@gmail.com or call 253-964-2399.