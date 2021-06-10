Letter: Time for Change

Submitted by KM Hills.
Is the Clover Park School District (CPSD) in the best hands? One only needs to try to access the District website to get a clear answer, NO! On the morning of Wed June 9th I Googled and attempted to access the District website but got a “This Site Can’t Be Reached” message. After being hacked in late May it appears the CPSD has yet to recover.
As we always hear the buck stops at the top; right Pres. Marty Schafer? All organizations reach a point when change is needed and the CPSD Board is ripe for needed change. There are many metrics one could use to see that the District is struggling to meet their own Mission Statement, to educate. (I would quote the Mission Statement here but . . . the website is down.)
However, the most important metric of student success, is not being met. As noted in previous submissions the Office of Public Instruction notes that CPSD test scores are among the bottom in Pierce County.
Again, remember the buck stops at the top. Pres. Marty Schafer has served the District long enough, so please remember to vote when the time comes, and let’s have the buck stops at a new top. Our students deserve better!
Comments
John Arbeeny says
Indeed: time for a change! Marty Schafer has been on the Board and presided over the Board as President during the District’s precipitous plunge in academic standing over the last 5+ years. By any measure the current Board and Schafer in particular have been failures when it comes to actual District academic performance. Schafer crows in his Voter’s Pamphlet statement that “Our graduation rates have increased to 89%.” Clover Park High School, as one example, has only about 61.2% attendance; 54.1% proficiency in English Language Arts (ELA); 17% in math; 18.4% in science (OSPI figures) and yet mysteriously manages to graduate 85% of its students. The question that must be asked: what is the District actually graduating? Answer: students that are unprepared for adult life beyond high school. This is no great accomplishment. Graduation rates in this case mean nothing except a manipulated number to justify this Board’s incompetence.
Schafer also crows that “As Board President, we were WSSDA School Board of the Year in 2019 and School Board of Distinction 5 times.” Yes, perhaps the Clover Park School Board is to be commended for following state school board directives but for what purpose if academic performance continues to fail? Despite all of these failures Schafer and Board have chosen to broach the topics of “systemic racism”, “equity, inclusion and diversity” (elements of Critical Race Theory (CRT)) as promulgated by the Superintendent in a public letter of 20 April 2021: and I thought it was the Board that was responsible for policy matters and public interface! This is a further distraction from the Board’s failures and detraction from the school district’s primary function: education rather than indoctrination. CRT isn’t what’s wrong with the District and certainly isn’t a solution to the problem of academic failure. Rather it is a smoke screen behind which Schafer, Board, Superintendent and staff can hide. Time for a change? Indeed.