Letter: Time for Change

Submitted by KM Hills.

Is the Clover Park School District (CPSD) in the best hands? One only needs to try to access the District website to get a clear answer, NO! On the morning of Wed June 9th I Googled and attempted to access the District website but got a “This Site Can’t Be Reached” message. After being hacked in late May it appears the CPSD has yet to recover.

As we always hear the buck stops at the top; right Pres. Marty Schafer? All organizations reach a point when change is needed and the CPSD Board is ripe for needed change. There are many metrics one could use to see that the District is struggling to meet their own Mission Statement, to educate. (I would quote the Mission Statement here but . . . the website is down.)

CPSD Can’t Be Reached

However, the most important metric of student success, is not being met. As noted in previous submissions the Office of Public Instruction notes that CPSD test scores are among the bottom in Pierce County.

Again, remember the buck stops at the top. Pres. Marty Schafer has served the District long enough, so please remember to vote when the time comes, and let’s have the buck stops at a new top. Our students deserve better!