Jim Andrews Running for Fircrest City Council Position 7

Submitted by Jim Andrews.
Through my Public service and military experience, I have found that leadership, honesty and service to others matter. If elected I will listen to all citizens and consider their perspective in making decisions that are in the best interests of our City. In my careers I have worked with both large and small budgets as a finance officer and will bring this knowledge and expertise to our City Council.
It is important that as our city grows our leadership needs to ensure citizens are not over-burdened by policies that restrict or hinder their rights as property owners. It is also important to control our city’s budget and taxes. That’s why I am running for the Fircrest City Council. We need proven leaders who will keep us moving in the right direction by listening to our citizens, if elected I will bring my reputation as an approachable friendly professional to the Council. I have lived in University Place and Fircrest since 1982 and have raised my children and grandchildren here. Fircrest is a great place to live and with your support, we can make it better.
Elected Experience.
- No prior elected experience
Other Professional Experience.
- Retired Chief of Police, City of University Place (29+ years Law Enforcement)
- United States Army Rangers 2/75, Retired Captain United States Coast Guard Reserves (34 years active and reserve service)
Education.
- Highland High School, Albuquerque New Mexico, graduated 1976.
- Bachelors of Science in Management.
- Masters of Business Administration in Management.
Community Service.
- Volunteer wrestling coach, Curtis Junior High School.
- Curtis High School, senior projects, panel member.
- Multi-gallon Blood Donor.
