Jim Andrews Running for Fircrest City Council Position 7

Submitted by Jim Andrews.

Through my Public service and military experience, I have found that leadership, honesty and service to others matter. If elected I will listen to all citizens and consider their perspective in making decisions that are in the best interests of our City. In my careers I have worked with both large and small budgets as a finance officer and will bring this knowledge and expertise to our City Council.

Jim Andrews

It is important that as our city grows our leadership needs to ensure citizens are not over-burdened by policies that restrict or hinder their rights as property owners. It is also important to control our city’s budget and taxes. That’s why I am running for the Fircrest City Council. We need proven leaders who will keep us moving in the right direction by listening to our citizens, if elected I will bring my reputation as an approachable friendly professional to the Council. I have lived in University Place and Fircrest since 1982 and have raised my children and grandchildren here. Fircrest is a great place to live and with your support, we can make it better.

Elected Experience.

No prior elected experience

Other Professional Experience.

Retired Chief of Police, City of University Place (29+ years Law Enforcement)

United States Army Rangers 2/75, Retired Captain United States Coast Guard Reserves (34 years active and reserve service)

Education.

Highland High School, Albuquerque New Mexico, graduated 1976.

Bachelors of Science in Management.

Masters of Business Administration in Management.

Community Service.

Volunteer wrestling coach, Curtis Junior High School.

Curtis High School, senior projects, panel member.

Multi-gallon Blood Donor.

jimandrews4fircrestcc@outlook.com