Faith Communities Gather to Address Homelessness

All persons of faith and goodwill are invited to attend Associated Ministries’ virtual Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM) to learn what can be done, and is being done, to impact the crisis of homelessness in our community.

When: Thursday, June 17 from 5:00-6:00 pmWhere: Online Meeting via ZoomHow: Register to receive the meeting link – www.associatedministries.org/CQM or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/124684316300986 Guests and topics to be discussed during the June meeting:

(Equity Consultant) – announcing a new opportunity for people of faith to advance their understanding of racial equity and homelessness. Michael Yoder (ED, Associated Ministries) – ongoing opportunities to advocate for local policy changes to positively impact our unhoused neighbors.

Associated Ministries has convened these meetings for several years in partnership with other Pierce County homeless and housing service providers, with the goal of creating an energizing space to gather regularly to learn about, discuss and take action on the crisis of homelessness in our community.

Who should attend the meeting?

People of faith and goodwill who have an open heart and a willing spirit to come together to learn, participate, and be involved in practical ways to address homelessness. We especially encourage attendance from those representing a specific faith community (the pastor, clergy or their appointed representative), as well as other interested individuals.

If you have any questions about the CQM, please contact Sandy Windley at Associated Ministries at 253-426-1506 or sandyw@associatedministries.org.