Local students achieves academic distinction at Whitman College

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Local students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Fircrest, WA – Hanna Lynch, Bellarmine Preparatory School

Steilacoom, WA – Christopher Hetter, Steilacoom Senior High School

University Place, WA – Ziyue Wang, Charles Wright Academy

About Whitman College: Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education of the highest quality to passionate and engaged students from diverse backgrounds. Whitman students develop their intellectual and creative capacities in a supportive scholarly community that prioritizes student learning within and beyond our classrooms. We help each student translate their deep local, regional, and global experiences into ethical and meaningful lives of purpose.