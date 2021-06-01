Joey Jones Announces Candidacy for University Place, WA City Council Position #4

Submitted by The Campaign to Elect Joey Jones.

University Place, WA – Joey Jones, a 2020 recipient of the U.S Army Surgeon General Coin of Excellence for his work in public relations, patient communications and public affairs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, recently launched a campaign for University Place City Council Position #4. Joey has an impressive background including 9 Army Civilian Achievement Medals or awards and a combined 20 years of management experience in private business and in federal government. A seasoned Public Affairs Officer, Joey currently serves as Patient Communication & Marketing Officer at Madigan Army Medical Center, the U.S. Army’s second largest Medical Treatment Facility located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic means strategic and thoughtful budget management, supporting working families, ensuring access to vital resources for families impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, maintaining and improving our parks, streets, public services and keeping The City of U.P. a prime location for businesses, residents and visitors. I will work closely with our city community partners to ensure all of our citizens concerns are addressed. I will also support the City of U.P.’s first responders, essential personnel, our schools, energy and sustainability initiatives, Public Works professionals, and all the dedicated folks who keep our city great in every way. As great as the City of U.P. already is, I believe my experience coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies in both times of crisis and calm gives me a unique insight on just how important collaboration is to make our community even better. I will work tirelessly with my council member colleagues on your behalf as a member of City Council,” Joey said in a recent statement on his campaign website.

Joey is credited as publishing one of the first DoD Articles in Washington about COVID-19 in January of 2020. Joey began writing the article before the first case was officially diagnosed in Washington State. “I felt this was going to be unprecedented. I spent countless hours monitoring global news outlets to gauge the magnitude of what is now known as the COVID-19, and what needed to be communicated pre-emptively to the local community to possibly prevent the spread,” Joey said. “I’m thankful to have had such supportive leadership as well as world-class medical professionals to lean on for medically-sound knowledge to create content to educate our community.”

In December 2017, Joey canceled a long planned leave to extensively cover the tragic 2017 AMTRAK train derailment. “I had my bag packed before bed the previous evening. I woke up to text messages from colleagues and saw the chaos on both national and local news. I knew immediately it was time to get to work, people’s loved ones were injured or killed and there were urgent public communication needs. Supporting our medical staff treating victims was my only focus.”

“I’ve learned as a communicator that it is of utmost importance to be decisive, while also considering the audience – the people who matter most, those you serve in the community, they always come first” Joey added. “I have long been dedicated to our service members, veterans, their families and our military community and I look forward to using that experience to serve University Place on the City Council.”

