The Great Blue Heron

A poem by Steilacoom resident Rob Hofstad.

Silent Sentinel.

Graceful Guardian of the Marsh.

Tiptoeing amid reed and rush.

One foot lifted, frozen in time

Poised for a next step,

Barely rippling the water’s edge.

Head adorned with crested feathers,

Like antennae awaiting a first sound.

Watching:

Watching for unwelcome guests,

Unwanted predators,

Interlopers.

But also…

For neighbors,

Friends,

Kin.

If only, we say…

If only we had your eyes,

Your discerning vision,

To see the difference.

Not between “like” and “unlike,”

Familiar and Unfamiliar,

Known and unknown.

But between “wise” and “unwise,”

Neighbor and Nemesis

Friend and Foe.

If so:

Then we TOO could tiptoe,

Gracefully,

Silently.

Watching…