Two significant construction projects begin this week in Lakewood

Steilacoom Blvd between Weller and Custer (project webpage) will restrict to a single lane in either direction beginning next week. Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) will move large utility poles to accommodate our roadway, sidewalk, and streetlight improvements. Utility work is expected to continue until Labor Day.

To the South, the first phase of the JBLM North Access project is set to begin. Crews will begin working on Gravelly Lake Drive between Nyanza and Veterans to start. In mid-June, that section of roadway will close completely to thru traffic until next February. Local access will be permitted from the north end of the closure at the Veterans intersection.

Three other projects have already been completed in 2021. Improvements to Veterans Drive, and Onyx Drive are complete. Lakewood Drive will undergo final striping next week, which will conclude the project. Work on 111th/112th is progressing quickly and the road may reopen to traffic soon