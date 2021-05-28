Lakewood student a Whitman College graduate

Lakewood native Savannah Sclair received their Bachelor of Arts degree from Whitman College on May 23. A graduate of Charles Wright Academy, Sclair graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Astronomy and Physics.

About Whitman College: Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring 45 departmental majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree. Whitman College students develop capacities to analyze, interpret, criticize, communicate and engage. A concentration on basic disciplines, in combination with a supportive residential life program, fosters intellectual vitality, confidence, leadership and the flexibility to succeed in a changing technological, multicultural world.