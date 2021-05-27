366 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed May 26

On May 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 3-16 is 265.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.4 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 366 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 50s from East Pierce County.

More than 50% of today’s case count reflects a backlog of older cases recently entered into our data system. Our data reflects the date we receive the cases.

Our totals are 48,659 cases and 567 deaths.

