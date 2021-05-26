Gravelly Lake Dr to close June 1 May 26, 2021 By City of Lakewood Leave a Comment Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood between Nyanza and Veterans will be closed to through traffic starting June 1 through February 2022. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related
