93 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases and 1 new death confirmed May 24

On May 24, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for April 30 – May 13 is 302.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.3 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 93 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

On May 22, we confirmed 183 cases. We didn’t confirm any cases May 23 because the state reporting system was down for maintenance. The state has not clarified if those cases are included in today’s count.

Our totals are 48,063 cases and 560 deaths.

