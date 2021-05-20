Strickland’s Statement on the Violence in Israel

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement in response to escalating violence in Israel.
“I am deeply troubled by the tragic and ongoing loss of civilian life. The escalation of tensions and deadly violence is beyond devastating and puts more lives at risk every day. I unequivocally condemn the rocket attacks and terror inflicted by Hamas, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. Saving lives and minimizing ongoing civilian casualties, especially for the children of Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank, must be an immediate priority. Neither Palestinian nor Israeli civilians should have their homes and livelihoods devastated by this conflict. I fully support President Biden’s efforts to engage our allies and partners diplomatically, and stand with him in supporting an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. The United States must continue to exercise its role as an ally in support of a peaceful two-state solution.”
Comments
J. Gordon says
Interesting. You condemn the Palestinians of inflicting terror. You speak of civilian casualties. While I also support Israel’s right to exist, and to defend themselves against attacks, I do NOT support the Zionism that continues to take place. I do NOT support Israelis evicting Palestinians from homes their ancestors have lived in for generations, to provide housing for Jews who’ve immigrated to Israel. Are you not aware that Israel controls the power, and water, and from time to time cut off power and water to Gaza, just to display their power and authority? Are you not aware of how militarized Israeli police officers are harassing Palestinian women and children on nearly a daily basis?
Are you not aware that an Israeli general recently admitted that he’d received direct orders to instruct his snipers to purposefully target Palestinian women and children, as well as foreign aid workers, medics, and journalists as Palestinian people held a peaceful protest? I support Israel’s right to exist, but this was Palestinian land, and even during the era of Jesus…it was still a part of Palestine. Jesus would have essentially been a Palestinian Jew, from the Palestinian province of Nazareth. So I also support the Palestinian’s right to exist. Their casualties and the damage inflicted by Israel to their city, their homes, and their lives have been far higher than casualties and damage inflicted by Hamas.