Letter: City of Lakewood needs district representation

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

As reported in The Suburban times, candidate filing week is open from May 17 through 4:30 p.m. on Friday May 21. Four council positions are up for election/re-election.

Position 1 Mary Moss

Position 2 Mike Brandstetter

Position 3 Jason Whalen

Position 5 Patti Belle

I personally do not have any real issues with the actual persons currently holding office. What I do have an issue with is the formation and representation of the Council.

I was not a proponent of Cityhood. But a City it did become. I have called Lakewood home all my childhood and most of my adult life. I truly believe it is a wonderful place to live.

But the current City Council does not represent Lakewood. To do so, the City must accept that the Council positions should be districted, allowing true representation of all of Lakewood. I felt this way 25 years ago. 20 years ago, I mentioned to City Council members that the positions should be districted. I was told that the City was young, and this could come later. That time is now!

Perhaps, we can understand why some decisions are being made for “Lakewood as a whole” while most City Council members live in 98498.

I also noted that in an era where there is concern about professional long-term politicians, several of our City Council members work for government agencies, 2 for Pierce County (Executive Office & Council), one for State government and one for another City’s Government. The two attorneys had worked for the same Law firm at one point in time. Somewhere, I am sure someone could see some conflict of interest. Oh, and wouldn’t it be nice if our Council members at least live in Lakewood for 5 or more years?

So, ask yourself, when was the last time you saw a council member come from Lakeview, Tillicum or Springbrook? Let’s support true representation.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.