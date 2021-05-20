Joeseppi's Without Joe Stortini? Not Quite! – Restaurant Review

The last time we had dined at Joeseppi’s fine dining? While it was under reconstruction, we ordered take out.

Recently, we were doing some shopping and Peg said, “Let’s go to Joeseppi’s! So, we did. We walked in told the greeter we were going to the bar. We like to eat in the bar. We had seen the bar while it was being rebuilt, so we weren’t surprised to see a much larger bar than before with more people at the tables that would have been possible before the do-over.

While I took some photos, Peg ordered a glass of sauvignon blanc for her and a Shirley Temple (with lots of cherries) for me.

The owner came over to our table and placed a box of chocolates on the table in front of me.

Peg was well pleased with the two pound box of See’s Candies.

As the bartender worked away, we asked him questions about the offerings and changes. Like everyone else, he was super friendly and was enjoying himself. We had two disappointments at Joeseppi’s: #1 – They no longer offer the Chicken Tortellini Soup with their meals, and #2 – The Sicilian Sausage Soup was not as thick and flavorful as it was before. Back home we added a little more garlic and reduced it until it became thicker.

We ordered our favorites, which are the more expensive options on the menu. Peg ordered the salmon filet, while I ordered the rib-eye steak. We always order the whole wheat pasta which offers just little more tooth. Peg’s salmon was just a little over-cooked. I enjoyed the bite I had, but Peg thought it was a touch dry. We both loved the rib-eye. It seemed a little thicker cut than the traditional cut of Joe’s. It was cooked perfectly (medium rare) and the butter sauce certainly didn’t ruin the experience.

We enjoyed our evening at Joeseppi’s. There are reports that Joe still comes in three or four times a week to welcome old friends and guests. It’s always good to see him. We would rate Joeseppi’s as an “A.” The atmosphere and friendly representatives make you feel welcome and at home. I think the A Plus would have been added if the salmon had been cooked just a little less.

The entertainment is back. They have a new stage.

Peg and I used to dine in the bar years ago when they had live entertainment. The entertainment is back. They have a new stage. As more of the COVID restrictions are lifted, we could be seeing sold out events there on a regular basis. The Sunday Night Jam Session is calling to us.

Friday and Saturday Nights – Live Music – Admission is $20

Entertainment:

Every Tuesday is KARAOKE

Sunday Night Jam Sessions – “Hosted by Pete Kirkland, The Mo Betta Band is a full seven-piece jazz ensemble the Joeseppi’s crowd is sure to love. And by the way, the above phrase “Jam Session” means jam session! ALL MUSICIANS AND VOCALISTS are welcome to participate. So, bring your talent in the form of voice, or instrument, or both.” – Admission is $15

For more information about the excellent food and entertainment at Joeseppi’s please visit – joeseppisitalian.com/

