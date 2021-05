New signage adorns the facade of the soon-to-be former Alebertsons on Steilacoom Blvd in Lakewood.

Safeway signage not covering the former Albertsons signage. Photo by Deb Sclair.

For most of the past few decades, the grocery store at 8611 Steilacoom Blvd in Lakewood has gone by the name of Albertsons.

No longer.

Albertsons and Safeway are just of 21 brands owned and operated by Albertsons Companies.