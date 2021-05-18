NWSA April 2021 volumes up 21.6%, positive trend continues

The Northwest Seaport Alliance handled a total of 301,074 twenty-foot equivalent units(TEUs) in April, growing 21.6% compared to April 2020. Full imports increased 23.9%, while full exports decreased 12%.

Year-to-date volumes improved 14.1% to 1,182,868 TEUs, with full imports growing 26.5% and full exports declining 12.6%.

The first vessel of Wan Hai Lines’ new AA5 service called Terminal 18 on April 5. The independent service has a Seattle first port of call and provides direct connections from Asia to the Pacific Northwest, reducing import transit times and increasing loading options.

Starting in May, MSC’s Santana service will call Husky Terminal in the Tacoma Harbor. The MSC Santana service is the gateway’s fourth new service announced since the beginning of the year.

For domestic trade, volumes grew 8.5% vs. YTD 2020. Alaska volumes saw a 5.5% increase while Hawaii volumes grew 22.7%.

Other cargo stats:

Breakbulk YTD April 2021 cargo volumes grew 19.4% for 107,514 metric tons.

Auto volumes were 57,432 units, up 10.7% over YTD April 2020.

View the April 2021 cargo reports: