JBLM-North Access Road Improvement Project to get started June 1

A pre-construction meeting was held on May 13, 2021 with City of Lakewood personnel, the General Contractor and various utility companies.

The General Contractor informed all present that the start date requested is Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The work performed is described in the April 22, 2021 Update for the JBLM North Access Road Improvements.

Although road closures are not expected for at least a couple weeks into the project, significant changes will be made to the area, including electrical work to anticipate shutting off traffic lights, removal of traffic posts and poles, and installation of a water main.

Timelines continue to be approximate, as material delivery is still a concern. The City continues to appreciate your patience for the start of this project, and ask for your attention during the construction.