Southbound lanes of SR 99 move to new roundabout May 15

FIFE – Changes are coming this weekend to State Route 99 in Fife as all lanes of southbound SR 99 shift into a new roundabout near 70th Avenue East.

As part of the work needed to move the southbound lanes into the roundabout, both directions of SR 99 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 14. Overnight travelers should expect delays and be prepared for flaggers to direct drivers through a single lane of alternating traffic.

By 9 a.m. Saturday morning May 15, both directions of SR 99 should be using the roundabout.

Background

The SR 99 roundabout and new four-lane bridge will replace the existing two-lane 70th Avenue East Bridge. These improvements will increase freight mobility, reduce traffic congestion and provide new bike and walking options in the area.

The work is part of Puget Sound Gateway’s SR 167 Completion Project which will eventually extend State Route 167 from Puyallup to the Port of Tacoma.