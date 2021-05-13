CPSD Staff Spotlight: District nurse Elizabeth Barr

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features district nurse Elizabeth Barr. She is in her third year working in the district and rotates her time each week between five elementary schools.

She has been a registered nurse for 18 years and worked in pediatrics before joining CPSD. “Kids are the best,” she said. “Some of them deal with a lot at a young age, and, despite it all, they’re still resilient and joyful every day.”

Elizabeth grew up in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood and is ecstatic to be able to give back to that community through her work in the district. One of the schools she serves each week is Tillicum Elementary School.

“I just want to be part of the kids’ lives and the lives of their families,” she said. “I am always working to figure out how I can help remove any barriers they have to the health care they need.”