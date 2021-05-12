City of Tacoma Launches Foreclosure Prevention Counseling and Mortgage Assistance Program

The City of Tacoma has allocated $1.43 million to assist eligible households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with foreclosure prevention counseling and mortgage assistance payments. In partnership with Pierce County and Habitat for Humanity, the City’s Foreclosure Prevention Counseling and Mortgage Assistance Program launches today.

The new program provides foreclosure prevention counseling and up to four months of mortgage assistance – with a $6,000 cap – paid directly to the loan servicer, bank or mortgage company of households who live in the city limits of Tacoma, have experienced loss of employment or reduction in wages due to COVID-19, and have an income at or below 80 percent Area Median Income for Pierce County.

“In our community’s efforts to recover from the current public health and economic crisis, we want to make sure that our vulnerable homeowners have the support they need,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “We are a compassionate, resilient city and we will get through this together.”

Applications for the City’s Foreclosure Prevention Counseling and Mortgage Assistance Program can be submitted online. They will be accepted on a rolling basis with applicants being reviewed on a first come, first served basis until all funds have been awarded.

Requests from community members for general information, information in alternate formats, or for technical assistance with the online application, can be directed to Habitat for Humanity Director of Homeowner Services Deena Giesen at (253) 627-5626 ext. 106, Monday through Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM or dgiesen@tpc-habitat.org.

As the situation evolves, general information about the City’s response to COVID-19 will be posted on the “What’s Going On” section of the City’s website. Information about COVID-19 is available at TPCHD.org/coronavirus.