Missing the Complete Package Could Spell COVID Problems – Do Not Delay or Ignore the Second Injection!

Don’t run away from the second anti-COVID shot! Evidently there are large numbers of people who are pooh-poohing getting their second Pfizer or Moderna anti-Covid vaccine shots. They get their first shot and feel immune. Or just don’t want to bother with the second. With all the variants growing around the world this is just plain irrational behavior. One shot is not enough. Even people who have had both shots sometimes still can get a case of COVID. It is rare, but it is not unheard of. Better safe than sorry.

COVID remains dangerous. Even people who have lived through a case of COVID face weird possibilities: confusion, cracked and loss of teeth, and feelings of dementia. “An estimated 10% to 30% of people who get covid-19 suffer from lingering symptoms of the disease, or what’s known as ‘long covid.'” – khn.org/news/article/mysterious-ailment-mysterious-relief-vaccines-help-some-covid-long-haulers/

For the strongest protection against Covid-19, everyone should complete their two shot series. If you or anyone you know has not had their second shot within the required time period, contact should be made with the same source where the first shot was administered for details. Please, do not delay.

