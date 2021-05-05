Protecting Your Valuables and Your Orders from Porch and Parks

If you’re like many of us, we order goods delivered to our door. The pandemic made shopping from our homes even easier for us to make that decision. But this has also resulted in upticks in theft directly from our own front steps or porch.

“According to the 2020 Package Theft Statistics Report from C&R Research, almost six in 10 (59%) surveyed online consumers receive some type of package on a weekly basis, which is up 10 percentage points from the 2019 edition of the survey. Meanwhile, the number of respondents who reported having a package stolen rose 19% from 36% in 2019 to 43% in 2020.” – chainstoreage.com/survey-package-thefts-grow-rise-online-deliveries

If you’re like many of us we order goods delivered to our door.

When ordering online, I’m usually notified of possible arrival dates. This lets me check for packages frequently when I think one should be arriving. Even with stimulus checks, many people are still short of cash and funds, so look elsewhere to boost their income. Just beware. Keep and eye out for delivered packages, and retrieve them as soon as you can. You don’t need to advertise that you buy on-line.

Many of us have begun visiting parks and dog parks.

In addition, as many of us have begun visiting parks and dog parks, be sure to not leave valuables in plain site inside your automobile. I just received an email from a friend talking about visits to Pt. Defiance Park: “By the way a word of warning, I know of 6 recent break-ins to automobiles, including mine, in the park over the past few months. In my case they stole a jacket and a pair of binoculars. However there was a trade off: s/he dropped their phone. I was happy to turn it over to the police who got a good laugh out of it.”

Keep safe.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.