Tacoma Public Library announces plans for reopening two additional locations, refreshing the Main Library, and expanding services

TACOMA, WASH.—Tacoma Public Library today announces several updates to its current operations: opening two more locations, upgrading facilities at downtown’s Main Library, and expanding appointment-based services to specialized library departments.

Two more locations will open May 11

On Tuesday, May 11, the Kobetich Library and Moore Library will open at limited capacity for visits by appointment or walk-in. This will be a total of four locations open in Tacoma Public Library’s system, which is comprised of eight brick-and-mortar libraries and one Microlibrary located in the Eastside Community Center.

Fern Hill Library and Swasey Library opened on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

“We would like to have more of our locations open, but continue to face setbacks in doing so,” stated Director Kate Larsen.

“Numerous unanticipated absences throughout our system due to illness, injuries, and even jury duty have left Tacoma Public Library extremely short staffed. In addition, we are working to complete a full-scale technology upgrade project that began in early 2020; the final stages of the work will ensure that visitors will have access to computers and printers when our doors reopen.

Everyone at TPL is committed to moving as quickly – but as safely – as we can,” continued Larsen.

Main Library undergoing facility upgrades and reorganization

Creative thinking about the utilization of the 90,000 square feet of the Main Library will bring about facility upgrades and a reorganization of operations. TPL’s flagship location will remain closed through fall 2022 for these changes. Some of the changes the public can expect:

Library operations will be consolidated to the first floor and Northwest Room

The second floor will be updated with spaces to host local nonprofit tenants Tacoma Tool Library has been operating from the Main Library since Jan. 2021 TPL will announce the other two nonprofit organizations soon

Main Library staff freed up by the reorganization have been deployed to other locations in the library system to alleviate staffing shortages

Library services expand to allow access to special departments of the library

The Digital Media Lab at Main Library will open for visits by appointment on Wednesday, May 12

The Northwest Room at Main Library will open for visits by appointment on Saturday, May 15

Current library services:

All locations including the Eastside Microlibrary offer TPL To Go curbside service by appointment or drop-in

TPL continues to offer virtual programs, services, and assistance during its hours of operations from Tuesday to Saturday

For the most up-to-date information on library services, visit tacomalibrary.org/tpl-now.