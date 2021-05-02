QFC Partners with Girl Scouts for Cookie Season During the Pandemic

Girl Scouts of Western Washington is excited to announce a new partnership this cookie season with QFC. The grocery chain will sell Girl Scout Cookies at 56 of its stores throughout western Washington now through May 30. All proceeds will go back to local Girl Scouts. Customers can find cookie displays near the registers in the stores. The Girl Scouts themselves are playing a part in this partnership by delivering posters to the stores and getting the word out.

Girl Scouts in western Washington have been selling Girl Scout Cookies online in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy during the pandemic. The online Cookie Sale has officially wrapped up but it’s not too late to get cookies. Starting this week, local QFC stores are supporting the Cookie Program by selling all eight varieties of Girl Scout Cookies – Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, S’mores, Do-Si-Dos, and gluten-free Toffee-tastics. Use the store locator to find a QFC location selling Girl Scout Cookies near you.

When a customer shops at QFC, instead of Girl Scouts at the door, customers will find displays of their favorite Girl Scout Cookies near the register. The sweetest part is that all proceeds from Girl Scout Cookies sold at QFC will go directly to local Girl Scouts. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes a direct impact in the community by powering life-changing programs and experiences all year long that fuel the ambitions of young people across our region.

“We’re so grateful for this partnership with QFC because it’s an extension of our annual Cookie Program, which is our biggest source of funding for Girl Scouts. QFC is helping us expand the customer base for cookie sales, and in turn, creating more opportunities for our Girl Scouts. By buying Girl Scout Cookies at QFC, you’re directly supporting the Girl Scouts we serve since all the money is staying local.” – Megan Ferland, CEO, Girl Scouts of Western Washington

“QFC is excited to support local Girl Scout troops as they adapt and adjust their cookie selling during the pandemic. We understand the importance of health and safety, so this is a great opportunity to help the girls continue their fundraising efforts while providing our customers with delicious cookies.” – Chris Albi, President, QFC