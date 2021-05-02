Frontera – Film Review About Illegal Immigration

Crossing the frontier border from Mexico to America is not for the faint of heart. Illegal immigrants face kidnapping, rape, robbery, extortion, and more . . . and still they come to America for a better life for their families . . . Wouldn’t you do the same?

“Tens of thousands of migrant families, including Venezuelans seeking protection from torture, persecution, and arbitrary imprisonment, have been abandoned by the US and Mexican governments to suffer extortion and violence in Mexico,” said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch. “With President Biden taking positive steps to reverse some of the Trump administration’s most abusive immigration policies, President López Obrador is running out of excuses to look the other way while Mexican officials continue to participate in abuses against migrants.”

– hrw.org/news/2021/03/05/mexico-abuses-against-asylum-seekers-us-border#

Illegal immigrants face kidnapping, rape, robbery, extortion, and more.

“A former Arizona sheriff’s wife is killed while riding on their ranch property. It would appear a Mexican man illegally crossing into the US is at fault. As the former and the current sheriff search for answers, lives are changed forever.”

A former Arizona sheriff’s wife is killed while riding on their ranch property. (Amy Madigan on horseback)

Frontera trailer – imdb.com/video/vi534559257

Michael Peña was born in Chicago. His parents came from Mexico. Straight out of high school he auditioned for Peter Bogdanovich’s “To Sir, with Love II” (1996). He got a role. He can look mean and serious, but reality is different from film. In his spare time he plays bass guitar, golfs, and boxes. In “Frontera” he plays a hard working Mexican who crosses the border illegally to earn money so he can bring his family across and settle down with a better life.

In “Frontera” Michael Peña plays a hard working Mexican who crosses the border illegally.

His familiar face is joined by three other familiar faces: Eva Longoria, who plays his wife, Ed Harris, who plays a bereaved husband, who loses his wife, Amy Madigan. I had to fast forward several times. I can’t bare to see people hurt each other and destroy lives. This is a quality film and a heck of a story. Evil and circumstances can’t be undone, but humans can adjust. Heck of a movie. The New Mexico footage was ideal and helped tell the story.

Eva Longoria, plays his wife.

Ed Harris had the toughest role. His character had to change from beyond sad to acceptance and then to retribution, and healing.

Ed Harris had the toughest role.

Opening review by “secondtake.” – “Part of me says: any movie that helps our understanding of the real illegal immigration situation from Mexico should be watched. This does that.”

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.