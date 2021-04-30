What could possibly be behind that locked door?

By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

Many of us spend countless work hours in our County-City Building (CCB). But I’ll bet most of you rarely give a second thought to the complex systems that lie behind that locked door at the end of the hallway. When you get on the elevator and push the button for your floor, do you ever think about how that elevator works? Or the unique challenges that come with being home to our Courts?

I recently challenged our Facilities Team to show me the most interesting “behind the scenes” places in the CCB – and they did not disappoint! Check out some of the spots we visited in this episode of Inside Pierce County:

While the tour focused on the CCB, the real stars of the show were our Facilities Management Team. They are the ones who keep this complex building operating – with systems and technology ranging from 60 years to 60 minutes old! I want to thank Karl Imlig, director of Facilities Management, for delivering on my challenge. I especially want to thank my guides, Eddie Parker and Eric Wise – I was awed by the places we visited.

Our Facilities Team does a great job making sure everything, in all our buildings, is in working order – so the rest of us can get our work done!

First published on the Pierce County website.