Letter: Downsize While You Still Can

When the author moved to Washington almost twenty eight years ago, two things were near heart stopping in their financial impact:

Real Estate, and Car Tabs.

Conversely, a move to Florida for Washingtonians can be downright cheap. You have a lot of choices which can be daunting but the Internet can ease that burden considerably.

We all know (or should) that the unlimited printing of money can not go on indefinitely. Last year: up to 22% erosion in the dollar. Time to “bail” to

a more advantageous economy if you can. Buy a cheaper house and pay it off so you are not dependent on your Uncle Sam for payments for your new home. If at some point Sam is unable to deliver on Social Security and/or pension benefits, you’ll be in a better position than most.

I’m looking for interest in “Florida Retirement Scout”, a free newsletter to launch in Summer of 2021 which investigates the best areas and takes into account things like crime, cost of living, attractions and conveys the local flavor of this incredibly diverse and affordable state of Florida.

About those Washington $30 tabs. The state appears to not abide by election results. That sets a precedent for future behavior. Florida is much cheaper in that regard as well.

Florida has:

Responsive government. No ignoring car tab vote Lower housing costs More consistent daylight hours More activities. Lower sales taxes. etc., etc.

If you would like the free email newsletter, send an email to:

thomasstrome9@gmail.com and indicate “FRS” in the subject line.

