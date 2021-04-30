Correction: Join Clover Park Rotary at the Game Farm on May 1

Clover Park Rotary (not Lakewood Rotary as reported yesterday) is coordinating the May 1 work party at Lakewood South Sound Wildlife are (also know as the old Game Farm on Phillips Rd). If you care to join to party (9 am-1 pm), learn more here.
