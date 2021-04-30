The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Correction: Join Clover Park Rotary at the Game Farm on May 1

By Leave a Comment

Clover Park Rotary (not Lakewood Rotary as reported yesterday) is coordinating the May 1 work party at Lakewood South Sound Wildlife are (also know as the old Game Farm on Phillips Rd). If you care to join to party (9 am-1 pm), learn more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *