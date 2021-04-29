Join Lakewood Rotary at the Game Farm on May 1

This Saturday we will be having a Community Work day at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife are (also know as the old Game Farm on Phillips RD).

We are scheduled Saturday May 1st from 9:00AM to 1:00PM. Come join Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs, Pierce College Students and other community groups as we work together to improve Lakewood’s Wildlife area.

Located on Phillips RD just across from Hudtloff Middle school, this public space has been adopted

By Rotary as a signature local project to improve public accessibility and to return it to the educational area it was 50 years ago.

Workers will be dispersed over the 100 acre site to maintain social distancing and working in family groups.

Jobs will include:

Picking up garbage along Phillips RD.

Install permanent benches along the trail.

Signage in the interpretive area where we can put up

“what to look for” posters and information for the public.

Weed Indigenous garden area and rock wall.

Pull Scotch broom in education area.

Pull Scotch broom around Gary Oak plantings.

Cut down black berries at North end of fence.

Weed Wack under fence line.

Cleaning the BYRD Family Cemetery located on this historic property.

Come join your community and enjoy some safe outside time helping make our community a better place. We work Rain or Shine so dress accordingly.

For more information contact Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com project coordinator.