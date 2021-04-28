Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards to Address State of the City in Series Starting May 3

TACOMA, Wash. – Out of an abundance of caution, and acknowledgement of concerns expressed by the community, the 2021 State of the City Address will be delivered using an alternate format. A new installment of a four-part series will air and stream on TV Tacoma each of the first four Mondays in May at 6 PM, and also be cross-promoted on the City’s official social media channels.

“As we emerge from a year of unprecedented and unforeseen hardship – and embrace the need for innovation, compassion and change – I’m going to focus on how we lift and strengthen our economy, our neighbors and our community as a whole,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “But I am not charting our path forward alone. As a city, we are transforming our destiny together. In this series, I will be joined by community leaders representing a variety of sectors who are helping shape our future in these historic times, and we will be discussing recovery, resilience and the strength of working collaboratively to drive greater results.”



Mayor Woodards’ remarks can be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma. Community members are invited to tune in and join the conversation on social media using #SOTC253.



TV Tacoma can be viewed on both the Click! (via Rainier Connect) and Comcast cable systems.



