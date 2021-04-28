Jewish Pickles and Romantic Comedies – Film Reviews

Here is a review of two different stories about Jewish people, families, love, and pickles. They are a recipe for love, food, and laughter.

Crossing Delancey involves a pickle maker/seller who is interested in a book store worker. (Left to right: Amy Irving, Peter Riegert)

I’ve seen 1988’s “Crossing Delancey” a number of times. It is sweet and funny. It involves a pickle maker/seller played by Peter Riegert who is interested in a book store worker played by Amy Irving. The story takes place in New York City and gives off vibes of closeness and Jewishness. I’ve probably watched “Crossing Delancey” ten times . . . perhaps more. I first saw Peter Riegert in “Animal House.” I don’t recall when I first saw Amy Irving, but was familiar with her work when I first saw “Crossing Delancey.”

Isabelle has plans and dreams that involve books and art, but her grandmother has other ideas. (Left to right: Reizl Bozyk, Amy Irving)

In “Crossing Delancey” Isabelle Grossman, played by Irving, has plans and dreams that involve books and art. They certainly don’t include matchmaking with a pickle salesman. Her grandmother, Bubbie Kantor, played by Reizl Bozyk, steals the show as she maneuvers the two singles toward each other.

Watch the trailer for Crossing Delancey: imdb.com/video/vi2158215449

Jo Jo’s uncle offers him money to steal his grandmother’s pickle recipe. (Left to right: Jon Dor, Lynn Cohen, David Paymer)

I watched 2016’s “The Pickle Recipe” because I gave up after checking out five or six other comedies. It held my attention and I liked the characters. Jon Dor plays Jo Jo, a one man wedding and bar mitzvah entertainer, whose last gig cost him every piece of equipment he had. He has zero hope of recouping his loss in time to host his daughter’s bat mitzvah. His uncle, played by David Paymer, offers him money to steal Jo Jo’s grandmother’s pickle recipe, which has a wide following at her deli in Detroit. Lynn Cohen plays the grandmother who has a very loyal crew working for her including a Black man, a Japanese man, and a Chinese woman. It was a foregone conclusion that the Chinese woman and Jo Jo would fall in love, but that’s a minor part of the film.

Jo Jo tries everything to come up with the original pickle recipe.

The grandmother is 85 and forgets her secret recipe for her famous pickles. Jo Jo tries everything to come up with the original pickle recipe. My favorite character is a friend of Jo Jo’s who pretends to be a rabbi to gain favor with the grandmother. Let’s just say he wasn’t cut out to be a rabbi.

Watch the trailer for The Pickle Recipe: imdb.com/video/vi3377706777

My favorite character, in The Pickle Recipe, is a friend of Jo Jo’s who pretends to be a rabbi to gain favor with the grandmother. (Left to right: Eric Edelstein, Jon Dor, David Paymer)

I loved the grandmothers in both films. You can guess the outcome of each, but it’s the journey that counts . . . well, that and good pickles.

