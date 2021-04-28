Edward Wood Announces his Candidacy for University Place City Council Position #4

Submitted by The Campaign to Elect Edward Wood.

University Place, WA – On April 27, Edward A. Wood, Chair of the University Place Public Safety Advisory Commission (PSAC), announced that he is a candidate for University Place City Council position #4.

Army veteran Edward Wood’s stated reason for seeking the position is to work to make University Place a community for everyone. “When I was in Iraq at the height of the war, I saw a community that had suffered complete failure. Neighbor had turned against neighbor and it felt like everyone was just out for themselves. I soon came to realize that strong communities are built through the everyday efforts of people giving a little bit of their time and energy for the greater good.”

When he returned from Iraq in 2007, Wood put his newfound understanding of community to good use, joining the board of Families Unlimited Network (where he eventually served as president of the board) and Tacoma Narrows Rotary. He also volunteered for the University Place Public Safety Commission, which he now chairs, a service that has continued for 13 years.

“I believe that my unique set of experiences has prepared me to serve on the University Place City Council. I understand what it takes to get government to work. More importantly, I know how to listen. This is a community of diverse people with varied backgrounds. We should find ways to tap into everybody’s experience to build an amazing city.”

Wood has the education and leadership experience to serve on the council. He has served this country for 31 years in the Army and Army Reserve, currently bearing the rank of Colonel. Besides his combat deployment to Iraq in 2006-2007, he served in the Ranger Regiment as a lieutenant and has commanded units at the company, battalion, and brigade level. With a Master’s degree in Business from Pacific Lutheran University and a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, Wood has the necessary education to develop a strategic vision for the city and then manage the resources necessary to see it realized.

“This last year has been incredibly challenging for all of us,” stated Wood. “Now is the time to invest in our community. The economy has taken a hit; we need to find ways to increase the presence and viability of our small business community. Our kids have been isolated; now would be a great time to restore recreation services to bring them back together. Also, I would like to enhance our public safety services in such a way that every member of this community feels safe and respected.”

A resident of UP since 2006, Wood and his wife Amanda have raised their family in this city. His two children are students at Curtis High School and they are long-time members of University Place Presbyterian Church. He also has managerial experience, having worked at Pierce County Emergency Management for eight years and at Joint Base Lewis-McChord for the last ten, as the Emergency Manager and has the Chief of Training Support.

“I have spent a lifetime serving my community and I hope to have the opportunity to continue to do so on the UP City Council.”