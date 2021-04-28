143 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Apr. 27

On April 27, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 256.8 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 43,715 cases and 528 deaths.

Last week we added a new map to our metrics page to show the percentage of people who have received at least one vaccine dose for each census tract in Pierce County. Learn more about the map.

