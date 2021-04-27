Kiwanis 5k Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll Create Their Own History In Steilacoom

The inaugural Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll took place on Sunday, 25 April, on a beautiful overcast day with no wind and eventual sunshine. The Steilacoom Kiwanis-sponsored event was a partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, Steilacoom Tribe, and Steilacoom High School Key Club. The united purpose was to collect monetary donations for our local food bank.

To encourage participation by individuals and full families in times where financial hardships are prevalent, there was no registration fee, but donations for the local We Love Steilacoom food pantry were welcomed. The generosity of participants was heart-warming, as close to $2800 was donated to help those in need.

Colorful Kiwanis crossing guard volunteers Susan and Ron Krogh and Key Club President Michael Lim ensure a safe crossing for all 5K participants.

Both routes provided runners and walkers with scenic views of Puget Sound. SHMA historical narrators and members of the Steilacoom Tribe shared local history and explained the significance of historic sites along the 1 Mile event. Those who chose the longer route also passed by the historic sites but were additionally treated to further views of the Sound, the “Old Town” section of Steilacoom, and trails through lush woods and dirt pathways with minimal traffic.

Volunteers at registration welcome participants and provide donors with a unique Kiwanis bandana.

Members of the Key Club serving alongside Kiwanis volunteers were a welcome sight along the route, serving at registration, as course marshals, and at the water station.

Immediate Key Club past-President Matt Lim, volunteering as a crossing guard, shared the sentiment of the Key Clubbers who assisted at the event. “I enjoyed working alongside Kiwanians and working for a greater cause to help the community.”

SHMA historical narrator Heather Thomas shares information about the old train depot seen in the background.

The prize drawing was for a custom-made birdhouse mimicking a single room schoolhouse created by Kiwanis club member Harley Moberg. It was won by a delighted Lynn Cox, a past resident of Steilacoom who now hails from Centralia.

Beyond the opportunity to contribute to the food bank, participants appreciated the opportunity to safely participate with friends and family in a healthy event in a joyful atmosphere.

Thank you, all of you who supported this event! We look forward to the return of the 5K and 1 Mile events next year.