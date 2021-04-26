The Humane Society adopts innovative technology from Petco Love to help reunite lost pets

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On April 23rd, National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is proudly joining forces with Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and animal welfare groups across the country, on a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing. According to industry statistics, sadly, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime.

Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. Beginning today, this simple-to-use tool will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, as well as any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

“We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing, whether they were curious, following a scent, wandered through an open gate, or became scared during a storm,” said Chief Operating Officer of the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, Leah Turner. “We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they’re awaiting their forever home or lost and need help getting back to their families. There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets, and with Petco Love Lost, we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Pierce County.”

“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, our goal is to keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”

To learn more about the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, visit thehumanesociety.org and follow @TacomaHumane. If you’ve lost or found a pet, Petco Love Lost is here to help get them home. Visit www.petcolovelost.org or join the conversation @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter via hashtags #PetcoLoveLost and #LoveandFound.