Lakewood City Council Adopts Statement on Equity

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The Lakewood City Council adopted a statement on equity on April 19, 2021. Resolution No. 2021-05 commits the Lakewood City Council to take measures to identify and eliminate systemic racism.

Issues of social justice have been magnified by recent events. The statement reflects the Lakewood City Council’s consideration of the influence of government on the wellbeing of diverse populations.

“The decisions we make as municipal leaders have consequences. This resolution is a promise to intentionally practice equity and inclusion in all matters that pass before the Lakewood City Council.”

– Don Anderson, Mayor

Resolution 2021-05 commits the Lakewood City Council to six perpetual practices:

Instilling equity as a priority of policy and the delivery of services.

Enacting initiatives that support and celebrate the diversity of the community.

Ensuring equity in municipal planning.

Identifying and dismantling preconceived prejudices.

Increasing sensitivity to social norms and cultural expectations.

Pursuing justice and equity for all residents.

Additionally, the resolution condemned acts of hate based on creed, ancestry, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or socioeconomic status.

“Because Lakewood is a community rich in diversity, this Council is committed to ensuring that equity is a priority of policy in the planning for and delivery of municipal services to our residents.”

– Jason Whalen, Deputy Mayor