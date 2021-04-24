116 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Apr. 23

On April 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 217.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 42,838 cases and 528 deaths.

A new map we added to our metrics page this week shows the percentage of people who have received at least one vaccine dose for each census tract in Pierce County. Learn more about the map.

Find more information on: