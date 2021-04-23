Sound Credit Union Helping Fight Food Injustice

TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union’s (Sound) annual internal auction raised more than $18,000 to help fight food insecurity in Washington state.

The auction was held on Thursday, April 8, 2021. This is an annual internal event for Sound team members to help raise money for a local charity. With the help of Sound team members, community and partners, team members were able to procure 120 auction items. The final amount raised by employees was $8,284. Sound added to that amount with an additional $10,000, making for a total of $18,284.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Food Lifeline – a nonprofit with a mission to end hunger in Western Washington. The proceeds will help provide 91,420 nutritious meals to thousands of Washingtonians in need.

“Our team members look forward to our auction every year,” said Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations. “This is a great event that brings our team together. Team members enjoy the opportunity to compete against each other while raising money to help benefit community partners such as Food Lifeline. This is one example of how our organization comes together to help make an impact in our communities.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sound’s commitment to helping fight hunger in the Puget Sound region has been a priority for the credit union. In 2020, Sound contributed more than $200,000 to local food banks and COVID relief efforts.