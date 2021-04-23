CPSD Staff Spotlight Firwood Secondary paraeducator Charmee Haslett

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Firwood Secondary School paraeducator Charmee Haslett. She has worked in the district for the last 21 years.

Charmee started her CPSD career as an intern at Evergreen Elementary School through the AmeriCorps program. She worked at Lake City Elementary School and Clover Park High School before arriving at Firwood.

She excels at helping students face challenges and overcome adversity. She does this by building strong relationships with her students. “I’m here for the kids,” she said. “We want our students to be successful. Letting them fail is not an option here.”

“Charmee is like water. If there’s a barrier in front of any of her students, she will go up, over or around it,” said Firwood principal Carolyn Watkins. “She is always quick to remind us why we’re here and does an amazing job at turning some of the most challenging situations into positive ones.”