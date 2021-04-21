Submitted by Eric Chandler, Lakewood.

We had a most-wunnerful happenstance this last Fall whilst oot & aboot at the Brown Creek Area Forest area (Olympic National Park).

At one point we were walking along a trail that our “’shrooming guide”, and good friend, Chris Herrera said would lead us to Chanterelle Mushroom Goodies…he was correct in that regard.

About halfway to the Fungal Deelites, we were suddenly presented with this little girl of maybe 4-5 years-old who “flitted” out of the bushes and “presented” her giggly self to me.

I at once said, “Aha! I spy a Wood Nymph!”

To wit, this delightful tow-haired young lady bellowed out, “I am NOT a Wood Nymph….I AM a LITTLE GIRL !!!!”

To wit, I responded, “OH YES, I am WRONG….you ARE a LITTLE GIRL !!”.

Now, she was quite pleased with this and skipped on down the trail with her sister, a friend, her Mom, and Mom’s lady friend following behind.

A Chanterelle. Photo by Eric Chandler.

Shortly thereafter we dove into the woods looking for the Yaller-colored Trumpets (a.k.a., Chanterelles).

About 30 minutes later, Chris called us back to the main trail to head onto other fungatorial endeavors.

As I made my way to that pathway I dove and climbed thru or over the ferns, vine maples, logs, and other impedimential encumbrances I am sure I sounded quite like some kind of large, ferocious creature.

Just short of the trail I heard and recognized that very-same “tinkling” young lady’s voice again.

And I responded thusly, “What do I hear? Is that a Wood Nymph ??!”

To wit, once again, I heard that previously expounded reply…….“I am NOT a Wood Nymph….I AM a LITTLE GIRL !!!!”.

To wit, I responded, “OH YES, I am WRONG….you ARE a LITTLE GIRL !!”.

Howmsoever, Chris said….”Watch out….that might be a Sasquatch in those woods talking to you!!!”

S i l e n c e.

Vigorously I broke thru the woods leaping upon the trail, and there she was…the Wood Nymph….and I let out a Fierce, Squatchy growl and shook my Hairy Head vigorously.

She giggled and ran off with her woodsy entourage.

End of a VERY TRUE Story…