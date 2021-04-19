Letter: Camping Ban Does Not Belong in Tacoma

Submitted by Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America.

Tacoma, WA – On Tuesday, April 20, the Tacoma City Council will discuss whether to pass a public spaces camping ban, which would only bring more sweeps.

Camping bans have no place in our city when there’s nowhere permanent to go. We told you this in 2019 with the Metro Parks tent ban and calling for the sunsetting of the prior camping ban. No matter what platitudes you include in your proposal, camping bans criminalize homelessness. Bans will not solve our crisis, but only cause violence.

TDSA is a group of socialist organizers who live and work in Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. We seek to facilitate the transition to a truly democratic and socialist society, one in which the means and resources of production are democratically and socially controlled by workers themselves.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.