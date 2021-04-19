Help Create a Bright Future for Homestead Park

You spoke—and the City listened.

Residents who provided public comments to the City’s 2019-2020 Parks and Recreation Open Space Plan (PROS) indicated a desire to update and improve Homestead Park.

Located at 3761 Bridgeport Way W., Homestead Park encompasses 5.5 acres and includes wooded areas, walking trails, a fern grotto and a rhododendron collection. It is one of the City’s most popular and well-used parks. Given its location near the heart of the Village at Chambers Bay (formally known as Town Center), it is important that the park remain protected and nurtured as an important element of the area’s overall plan.

With that in mind, efforts to update Homestead Park will examine the park’s existing assets as well as how it might contribute to economic development efforts, especially given its proximity to the Village at Chambers Bay, City Hall and proposed new development on the old City Hall property at Windmill Village.

“Homestead Park has the potential to be a year-round community event space,” said Gary Cooper, the City’s director of Public Works, Parks & Facilities. “To do this, however, it needs to be updated to meet current community needs, safety, sustainability and design standards that enhance its historic character.”

At the direction of the City Council, the U.P. Parks Advisory Commission has been asked for ideas on how to best revitalize both the infrastructure and uses of Homestead Park.

The City is asking the public to share their perspective through this survey. Your feedback, along with input from several of the City’s advisory commissions, will be used to craft a final list of recommended areas of emphasis/concern to be presented to the City Council for review and action.

The survey will be open from April 14 to April 30. The public will also be invited to provide additional input at a virtual public meeting on April 28. The Parks Advisory Commission will then meet on May 5 to refine its final recommendations that will be presented to the City Council on June 7.